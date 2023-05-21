Match Recap: West Ham United 3-1 Leeds United

Leeds United have doomed themselves to a practically no-hope situation going into the final day of the season after surrendering a 1-0 lead at West Ham.

Rodrigo opened the scoring when he arrived in the penalty area to meet Weston McKennie’s long throw from the left, volleying the ball into the roof of the Hammers’ net.

Rodrigo fires Leeds ahead with this brilliant strike ⚪ pic.twitter.com/OtV2ntgtFe — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 21, 2023

However, the European finalists were awakened by Rodrigo’s strike, taking control of the affair and equalising on 32 minutes. Bowen worked his way into some space on the left channel before crossing to Declan Rice, whose volley into the ground could not be stopped by the many bodies looking to defend the Leeds goal.

Leeds’ flat second-half outing was punished by the home side, as Jarrod Bowen turned from provider to goalscorer with 20 minutes to go, as he squeezed the ball past Robles and into the bottom right corner.

The final nail in the coffin was hammered in by Lanzini in stoppage time, as Leeds’ comical attempts at defending a West Ham side who could not believe just how easy it was for them to attack the byline and give Lanzini an easy tap-in.