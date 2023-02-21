Leeds United appoint Javi Gracia to “Flexible Head Coach Deal

Leeds United have announced the appointment of Spanish coach, Javi Gracia on a deal suspected to last until the end of the season.

The hire is subject to work permits, with the club hoping that the former Watford and Valencia manager can oversee the team in their crucial match at home to Southampton this weekend.

Ben Foster on Leeds appointing Javi Gracia



The more I hear about him, the more I like the sound of the appointment! #LUFC pic.twitter.com/pr992qZ5G3 — Totally Leeds (@TotallyLeeds) February 21, 2023

Gracia arrives after winning the Qatari league with Al-Sadd last season, but was seemingly not one of the club’s primary targets when the role was initially up for grabs.

However, Gracia has done enough to convince the Leeds hierarchy that he has what it takes to keep the club in The Premier League, having given a presentation to the directors in that last 24 hours or so.

In the BBC’s report of the appointment Spanish football expert, Guillem Balague had this to say about the 52-year-old:

He is a manager that doesn’t have just one style, he adapts to the types of players he has. If [Leeds] have to become more defensive, he will be able to adjust that, if they need more goals, he will also be able to do it in training. I have been to see him a few times in old jobs and he develops a very close relationship with players, he was a player himself at the top level. And he knows what is required. He is quiet when he has to be, raises his voice when he has to. He convinces players by working with them, not imposing his personality. He is a great reader of games.

☝️ Javi Gracia, you have one job.



We react to the announcement of the Spaniard as #LUFC's new head coach.



https://t.co/vu0BFHNge7 pic.twitter.com/So7eh5mUmB — The Square Ball (@TheSquareBall) February 21, 2023

