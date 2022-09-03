Match Recap: Brentford 5-2 Leeds United

Leeds United return home with zero points in hand after their miserable visit to Brentford.

The Bees took the lead on the half-hour mark after an open start to the game. A Sinisterra challenge at the by-line that could’ve gone either way was punished by there referee, with Ivan Toney sending Meslier the wrong way.

Toney snatched a second as a dubious foul on the edge of the box was also called a foul by the referee. The Brentford number nine hit a fizzer of a free-kick into the top-right corner so powerful and accurate, it was practically unstoppable.

Sinisterra clawed Leeds back into the game on the stroke of half-time, as he flicked the ball over Rico Henry before firing a low shot across goal and into the bottom left corner.

Sinisterra Leeds Utd wonder goal on the 45’ sensational play by the magic Colombian. Class goal great finish pic.twitter.com/GiHJO8Netc — Peter Kalla (@PeterKalla1) September 3, 2022

Despite a strong start to the second half, The Whites dropped the ball, and Ivan Toney was there to pick it up for the hat-trick. Llorente’s miscalculated challenge opened up room for Ivan Toney to chip the ball into an empty net after Meslier attempted to atone for his teammate’s error.

After Bamford and Roca both missed sitters in quick succession, Marc Roca managed to get Leeds back in the game with just over ten minutes left. Ayling’s overlap opened up room for a low-driven cross, with Roca and Bamford both looking to make up for their earlier misses. The Spaniard got the touch, and it was Roca who opened his account for the season.

Marc Roca slides in to guide home Luke Ayling's low cross to set up a fascinating finale#BRELEEpic.twitter.com/D9Fpt2vOUF — FOOTY HUB (@FootyHub12) September 3, 2022

But the hope provided by Roca’s goal didn’t last long, as Robin Koch went up for a header, but it broke for Mbeumo, who tucked the ball past Meslier at the near post. It went from bad to embarrassing in stoppage time after Llorente was caught on the edge of his own box by Wissa who had the easy job of scoring Brentford’s fifth.

A promising performance which capituated through a series of close calls and poor mistakes in the moments that mattered. With Jesse Marsch sent-off as well, it was a tough day for Leeds United, and one which will need to be recovered from quickly.