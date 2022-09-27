Share All sharing options for: Leeds look to expand American contingent with Pulisic

Leeds United are looking to expand their American contingent after being named as one of the suitors of Chelsea and USA winger Christian Pulisic by Calciomercato.

The 24-year-old has scored 25 goals and registered 19 assists in 123 appearances since joining the Blues from Borussia Dortmund in a £57.6m deal three years ago.

Leeds reportedly one of four clubs chasing a deal for Christian Pulisic amid claims Chelsea are willing to sell USA winger for £31.5m in January.

Juventus, Newcastle, and former club Borussia Dortmund are also in the hunt, according to Calciomercato. — James Marshment (@marshyleeds) September 27, 2022

But first team opportunities under Thomas Tuchel became sparse, and it is unclear whether his fortunes will change following the arrival of Graham Potter.

After a rumoured loan move to Manchester United failed to materialise, Leeds are now eyeing the 50-capped American international along with Premier League rivals Newcastle United, Italian giants Juventus and former club Dortmund.

Christian Pulisic was left "dumbfounded" after being benched in the 2021 UCL Semifinal by Thomas Tuchel pic.twitter.com/eT4GM0cIGv — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) September 21, 2022

The Whites have been subject to an American revolution of late, with summer signings and established USA starters Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronsson impressing in Jesse Marsch’s first full season in charge.

Pulisic is among the easiest players to link to a move to Elland Road, therefore, but a rumoured fee of £31.5m may not be an overly off-putting price for Leeds.

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic deletes 'sick' video stunt with endangered fish after uproar from rights groups https://t.co/mko9vLGvxs — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 17, 2021

A prolific scorer at international level, the winger would undoubtedly be a huge statement signing for Marsch - who has voiced his admiration for Pulisic in the past - as Leeds look to regain their footing following last season’s relegation battle.

But there could be question marks over where he fits in a side including in-form duo Luis Sinisterra and Jack Harrison, while the sometimes outspoken Pulisic has been a source of controversy in the past.

