Dan James loaned to Fulham as Willy Gnonto signs from Zurich

After Andrea Radrizzani practically confirmed a deal for Marseille’s Bamba Dieng on Twitter, the 22-year-old French striker diverted his private jet to Nice where he ended up failing his medical.

Meanwhile, Leeds United’s Daniel James was sent down to London to sign for Fulham on loan, despite not wanting to leave the club. He’s been allowed to join Fulham on loan with no view to signing on permanently at the end of the deal.

The Whites signed James for £25 million after chasing him for two-and-a-half years, which included the infamous January 2020 deadline day breakdown at the 11th hour.

James’ time at Leeds is yet to really get going after joining at a quite challenging time. He signed late in the summer window for a team that, in hindsight, was set for a struggle across the finishing line, staying in the league by the skin of their teeth.

The 24-year-old has managed 40 appearances in the white of Leeds United, scoring four goals and assisting five.

In his place, Wilifred Gnonto arrives from Zurich on a deal worth €4.5 million plus add-ons and a sell-on clause. The 18-year-old has been eyed by the club for a while, with Jesse Marsch even commenting on the Italian in a pre-match press conference.

The 18-year-old is a youth product of Inter Milan and has registered 12 goals and nine assists in 69 appearances for the Swiss Super League champions. He has excelled at international level with Italy, rising the ranks to gain four caps with the senior side having previously featured at several youth levels.

Despite the impressive start to his career, you can’t help but notice that we have traded a senior player, who we know wants to be at the club and work his socks off, for a player that the manager does not feel is ready to play for the first team.

This is a huge opportunity for Crysencio Summerville to get the minutes he needs to prove himself in the first team. He’s clearly too good for The Premier League 2, and will be looking to impress with the likes of Gnonto potentially breathing down his neck.

