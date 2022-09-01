Leeds expected to complete €10m Deadline Day deal for Bamba Dieng from Marseille.

Leeds United have had a €10m bid accepted by Ligue 1 club Olympique Marseille for Senegal international striker Bamba Dieng.

Leeds official bid for Bamba Dieng has been accepted by OM — it’s around €10m fee with add-ons included. #LUFC #DeadlineDay



Leeds wanted Hwang but Wolves are not open to let him go. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

Dieng, 22, scored seven goals in Ligue 1 last season, which is fairly strong given the amount of minutes he spent on the pitch. In all competitions his eight goals and three assists amounted to a goal contribution every 142 minutes, which at €10m seems like good value.

Leeds target Bamba Dieng only started in 11 of his 24 appearances for Marseille in Ligue 1 last season, but he had 0.63 goals and 0.65 xG per average match. Did well with the minutes he played. #lufc

pic.twitter.com/PFvvXg45Rs — Tom Carnduff (@TomC_22) September 1, 2022

Leeds definitely needed a striker, a need which has only been increased by the unfortunate injury to Rodrigo against Everton on Tuesday night. Dieng will probably be a substitute when everyone is fit, at least for now, but this move will definitely help the balance of the squad, as Jesse Marsch has made clear in his interviews.

Bamba Dieng last season, Ligue 1 + Europa League combined



Small sample but absolutely popping the goalscoring underlyings. As long as the below par pressing is system-dependent (not watched enough Marseille) then this would be superb. pic.twitter.com/Ra4THVKUSg — Simon (@analytic_footy) September 1, 2022

This move increases the likelihood of Dan James moving out of the club - with Fulham currently looking like the most likely destination for the Wales international. James leaving the club would be best for all involved as (in my opinion) he isn’t good enough to play week in week out, for the club and he needs to do so in a World Cup year.

Leeds interested in signing Marseille forward Bamba Dieng. Three Premier League clubs also interested in Dan James. #lufc — Tim Thornton (@SkySports_Tim) September 1, 2022

It appears Leeds originally wanted South Korean international Hwang Hee-Chan from Wolves, but Wolves were not willing to sell, at least at a price Leeds would pay. Then, tried an audacious move to bring Cody Gakpo to the club before he decided to stay at PSV Eindhoven. The Gakpo move may be revisited in January but I think with his talent he will move to a club in the Champions League rather than Leeds.

Are you happy with the club’s move for Bamba Dieng? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter @ThruitallLUFC.