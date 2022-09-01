 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Leeds expected to complete €10m Deadline Day deal for Bamba Dieng from Marseille.

Leeds have been linked with a lot of moves - but seems Leeds are finally going to “sign a striker”.

By Jack Robshaw
Olympique de Marseille v Montpellier HSC - Ligue 1 Photo by John Berry/Getty Images

Leeds United have had a €10m bid accepted by Ligue 1 club Olympique Marseille for Senegal international striker Bamba Dieng.

Dieng, 22, scored seven goals in Ligue 1 last season, which is fairly strong given the amount of minutes he spent on the pitch. In all competitions his eight goals and three assists amounted to a goal contribution every 142 minutes, which at €10m seems like good value.

Leeds definitely needed a striker, a need which has only been increased by the unfortunate injury to Rodrigo against Everton on Tuesday night. Dieng will probably be a substitute when everyone is fit, at least for now, but this move will definitely help the balance of the squad, as Jesse Marsch has made clear in his interviews.

This move increases the likelihood of Dan James moving out of the club - with Fulham currently looking like the most likely destination for the Wales international. James leaving the club would be best for all involved as (in my opinion) he isn’t good enough to play week in week out, for the club and he needs to do so in a World Cup year.

It appears Leeds originally wanted South Korean international Hwang Hee-Chan from Wolves, but Wolves were not willing to sell, at least at a price Leeds would pay. Then, tried an audacious move to bring Cody Gakpo to the club before he decided to stay at PSV Eindhoven. The Gakpo move may be revisited in January but I think with his talent he will move to a club in the Champions League rather than Leeds.

Are you happy with the club’s move for Bamba Dieng? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter @ThruitallLUFC.

