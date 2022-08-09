Leeds United complete Joel Robles signing

Leeds United have signed former Wigan, Everton and Real Betis goalkeeper, Joel Robles on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old Spaniard will provide back-up and competition for Illan Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson, as well as adding experience to the team’s goalkeeping pool.

The 32-year-old left Real Betis this summer and is available on a free transfer having made 78 appearances, keeping 24 clean sheets. The Spaniard also plied his trade in The Premier League at Wigan Athletic and Everton, keeping a grand total of 18 Premier League clean sheets from 51 appearances, conceding 64 goals.

Robles has two Europa League winners’ medals from his time with Atletico Madrid, he won the Spanish Cup at Real Betis last season, and was part of the Wigan Athletic team that pipped Manchester City to the FA Cup in 2013 despite also being relegated from the Premier League.

