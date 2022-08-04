 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Leeds United set to sign Joel Robles on a free transfer

Jesse Marsch has been seeking a new backup keeper, and now he’s found one...

By Ciaran O'Hare
/ new
Real Madrid CF v Real Betis - La Liga Santander
Robles leaves the field ahead of Real Betis vs Real Madrid.
Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Leeds United are due to add to their goalkeeping pool for the new season, as Joel Robles provides backup Illan Meslier and competition for Kristoffer Klaesson.

Jesse Marsch hinted that a new goalkeeper was on the way during his pre-Wolves press conference:

“I think there’s an argument to have a more established goalkeeper as a back-up,”

“Marcos Abad [goalkeeping coach] has created a really good environment with the goalkeepers. Anyone we bring in we have to be very clear, there can’t be any friction.”

Since then, Graham Smyth from the Yorkshire Evening Post has named Joel Robles as the man to arrive at Elland Road in the coming week.

The 32-year-old left Real Betis this summer and is available on a free transfer having made 78 appearances, keeping 24 clean sheets. The Spaniard also plied his trade in The Premier League at Wigan Athletic and Everton, keeping a grand total of 18 Premier League clean sheets from 51 appearances, conceding 64 goals.

Happy with this signing? Let us know on Twitter @ThruItAllLUFC.

More From Through It All Together

Leeds United News 24/7

Loading comments...