Leeds United set to sign Joel Robles on a free transfer

Leeds United are due to add to their goalkeeping pool for the new season, as Joel Robles provides backup Illan Meslier and competition for Kristoffer Klaesson.

Joel Robles to the rescue for Betis! ⛔#OsasunaRealBetis pic.twitter.com/YAit1dVJDH — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) September 20, 2019

Jesse Marsch hinted that a new goalkeeper was on the way during his pre-Wolves press conference:

“I think there’s an argument to have a more established goalkeeper as a back-up,” “Marcos Abad [goalkeeping coach] has created a really good environment with the goalkeepers. Anyone we bring in we have to be very clear, there can’t be any friction.”

Since then, Graham Smyth from the Yorkshire Evening Post has named Joel Robles as the man to arrive at Elland Road in the coming week.

The 32-year-old left Real Betis this summer and is available on a free transfer having made 78 appearances, keeping 24 clean sheets. The Spaniard also plied his trade in The Premier League at Wigan Athletic and Everton, keeping a grand total of 18 Premier League clean sheets from 51 appearances, conceding 64 goals.

How would you rate this Joel Robles save from Morata? #RealBetisAtleti pic.twitter.com/ddBFrUSpZl — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) December 22, 2019

