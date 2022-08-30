Match Recap: Leeds United 1-1 Everton - tensions run high at Elland Road

Leeds United were frustrated into a 1-1 draw with Everton in the season’s first mid-week match.

The Whites started the stronger but it was the away side who opened the scoring with just their first attack of the game. Iwobi’s through ball weaved between the legs of Llorente and found Anthony Gordon striding into the penalty area, who slipped the ball through the legs of Meslier in the 17th minute.

Rodrigo might have upped his goal-return to five-in-five for the start of the season six minutes later. Harrison’s cross into the six-yard box was begging to be buried, and perhaps required just a stud to be redirected into the back of the net. Unfortunately, Rodrigo was probably just a stud away from prodding the ball home and was soon hauled off the pitch with an injured shoulder.

Leeds came out the blocks firing for the second half, which was rewarded with Luis Sinisterra’s first Premier League goal. Countering the Everton back-line, he and Aaronson linked up before the Colombian fired a great strike with the inside of his left foot into the near bottom right corner, catching Pickford wrong-footed.

Both sides had chances, with Demari Gray having a goal disallowed having strayed just a hair offside. Joe Gelhardt should’ve put Leeds in front when a chance that seemed lost came back around to him at close range, but Pickford made himself big and did enough to divert the ball away. Nathan Patterson had the pick of the bunch late on, going through on the right channel, but his strike wasn’t enough to beat Illan Meslier.

We’ve seen this game many times: Leeds dominate, but give away a cheap goal and spend the rest of the game attacking a low-block. The Whites made the crucial breakthrough to earn a point, but it was something of a frustrating point nonetheless.