Match Recap: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Leeds United - Back Down to Earth with a Bump

Since the first whistle blew, things didn’t look good for Leeds United. The Defence couldn’t lock down Brighton while the offence did not do much in the first half, and when the offence came together with possession, Leeds were unlucky.

Brighton dominated possession throughout the 1st half but they were unlucky in their shots on goal. Rasmus Kristensen and Pascal Struijk got themselves into early foul trouble and Struijk got booked early in the 8th minute. Illan Meslier made a wise save when Brighton attempted to cross a shot into the net and Meslier punched the ball out instead of catching it. Solly March led Brighton to a few unmarked chances that went wide and Meslier rejected some of those chances.

The whites came into the second half focused on dominating possession and they did just that. Brenden Aaronson pressed the Brighton back four but came up short while Luis Sinisterra had the ultimate chance but went wide and crashed into the goalpost shortly after he was subbed in during the 61st minute. The Sinisterra play started when Jack Harrison made a wide shot and Sinisterra hurried to rebound the shot and score but came wide and collided painfully with the post. Luckily Sinisterra was alright after the play. It was pretty much Leeds’ best chance of the entire match and didn't make another scoring threat after that.

5 minutes later, Pascal Gross from Brighton scored after Dany Welbeck caught the Leeds United defence sleeping and Brighton worked their way back with Leandro Trossard assisting the goalscorer. Leeds had another chance in the 82nd minute with an Adam Forshaw free kick but came close.

It was a disappointing performance all around. The Whites allowed many shots on goal in the first half and were caught sleeping in the one opportunity Brighton had in the second half and they scored. The offence were a no-show in the first half which was the complete opposite of the last match vs Chelsea. The 2nd half had a couple of good chances but it was all too late.