Match Recap: Leeds United 3-1 Barnsley

Leeds United won their first and potentially only Yorkshire derby of the season, beating Barnsley in front of a packed Elland Road and earning their place in the 3rd round of the League Cup.

The away side started well but it was Leeds who opened the scoring. Sinisterra picked up a loose ball in the middle of the pitch 30 yards from goal. He turned and dropped a shoulder, opening up room for a whipped strike from 25 yards out, curling the ball past the keeper and into the right corner of the net.

The Whites soon doubled their advantage as Sinisterra was involved again, drifting his way past McCarthy on the left-hand side with ease. The Barnsley full-back brought him down in the penalty area, leaving the referee no choice but to point to the spot. Mateusz Klich took the kick, and coolly sent the keeper the wrong way to double Leeds’ lead.

But you'll be punished even if you switch off for a moment. Just three minutes after Leeds’ second goal, they allowed Barnsley captain, Andersen to get a free header on the far side of the penalty area, nodding the ball back across goal into the far corner of the goal having met a long-range free-kick.

The League One side should’ve entered the break level as Adam Forshaw got in a tangle with Styles, resulting in Barnsley being awarded a spot-kick of their own. Styles stepped-up but luckily couldn’t convert, hitting the outside of the right post, though Meslier also made a good effort in covering his goal.

Leeds picked up the slack in the second half, giving Barnsley very little to work with. At the other end, The Whites grabbed their third goal after Gelhardt refused to give up on a broken-down attack. He made an excellent sliding tackle high on the left wing, which opened up the chance for Sinisterra to have a run at the Barnsley defence. He got to the by-line and cut the ball back. It broke for Klich 15 yards from goal, who whipped the ball into the far corner of the net, which eventually sealed Leeds’ place in the next round.

A good run out for some of the players looking to break into the squad, particularly for Crysencio Summerville and Luis Sinisterra who impressed throughout. Perhaps some work to do for the group as a whole, but their performance has ultimately earned a League Cup third-round tie.