Leeds United wrap up £20m Luis Sinisterra deal

Luis Sinisterra’s name cropped up out of nowhere at the start of the week, and now the deal is done. Leeds United have signed the 23-year-old Colombian from Feyenoord to a five-year contract in a deal with roughly £20m.

Everton reportedly identified Sinisterra as a target after the departure of Richarlison, but the deal to bring him to Elland Road was too far gone for them to catch up this time.

Sinisterra has enjoyed a stellar season which capped off quite the journey at Feyenoord over the last four years. After an impressive first senior season in Colombia, in which he scored 4 and assisted 4 in 17 appearances, Sinisterra got his big move to the Netherlands.

From there, he started small, scoring six goals in seven matches for the Feyenoord reserves while making 11 senior appearances, hailing no direct goal involvements.

That was enough to earn him more minutes, as the Colombian international went on to score five goals and assist a further six in the Eredivisie 19/20 campaign, plus a few goals and assists in the cup and Europa League.

Luis Sinisterra was directly involved in 37 goals across all club competitions in 2021/22:



◎ 49 games

◉ 23 goals

◉ 14 assists



The only player to complete 100+ take-ons during the 2021/22 Eredivisie season. pic.twitter.com/8dhbIJasq8 — Squawka (@Squawka) July 4, 2022

Another solid season followed before his true breakout season arrived last year. 49 appearances, 23 goals, 17 assists, averaging a goal or assist every 109 minutes of football.

Sinisterra loves the ball at his feet, is lightning quick, and has an eye for goal. He looks like he could be an excellent signing.

