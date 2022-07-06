QPR sign Tyler Roberts from Leeds on loan-to-buy deal

Tyler Roberts has had his moment during his spell at Leeds, but that looks to be coming to an end as he departs for QPR on loan, with an option for the move to go permanent next summer for £4.5m

Roberts made 23 Premier League appearances last season, but managed just 974 minutes in total, equal to just under 11 full matches. It’s no wonder the 19-cap Wales international only managed one goal and one assist in that time.

"Tyler Roberts enjoys his moment in front of the Kop!" pic.twitter.com/ExGKD7KGbJ — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 5, 2021

Injuries played their part in a tricky start to Roberts’ career, and perhaps held him back during his time at Elland Road, as he often came onto the pitch without making much impact.

Opinions among the Leeds United faithful vary, but it’s fair to say that Roberts is a talented player who could make a real impact in The Championship. In the second tier, ‘TyRo’ managed seven goals and seven assists despite still having trouble gaining consistent minutes and long enough stints on the pitch to make an impact.

Regardless of your opinion of him, he will hopefully get the opportunity that his talent deserves, and hopefully he takes it with both hands.