Tyler Adams signs for Leeds United on a five-year deal

Jesse Marsch has already brought in RB Salzburg’s Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen as two players reuniting with the American manager at Elland Road. Now there’s another.

After Leeds hero Kalvin Phillips departed for Manchester City, The Whites accelerated their pursuit and landed RB Leipzig’s Tyler Adams in a £20m deal.

Adams found himself on the move after new RB Leipzig boss Domenico Tedesco deemed him surplus to requirements at the German Red Bull club.

RB Leipzig coach Domenico Tedesco has confirmed Tyler Adams' imminent move to #LUFC

“He said goodbye to the team on Monday. The topic is so far through.

"He said goodbye to the team on Monday. The topic is so far through.

"He was very liked here, he's a really good player and a fine character, it hurts to say goodbye."

Adams arrives at Elland Road as a 23-year-old US Men's National Team captain with 19 caps, a German Cup winner and CONCACAF Nations League winner, which sit alongside several trophies from his days in the MLS.

Adams operates as a primarily defensive midfielder, averaging one tackle and 0.8 interceptions per game last season according to WhoScored.com.

In an interview with The Athletic, Adams described his style:

“I always err on the side that I’m going to win every single ball, so I tend to be aggressive and go for it. In the Red Bull DNA, counter-pressing is such an important thing. We try to win the ball as quickly as possible and aren’t afraid to make mistakes because we’re confident in our pressing as a team.”

Clearly, Marsch wanted him for a reason. Not only should he fit with the system, but he should also be able to provide the leadership required in the middle of the park to (hopefully) keep things ticking over nicely each game. Someone has to replace Phillips, and the combination of Adams and Roca will be tasked with the job.

