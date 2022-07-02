 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Hull City v Leeds United - Sky Bet Championship
Tyler Roberts celebrates scoring a brace in a 4-0 win over Hull City in the 19/20 season. Hull is one of his rumoured destinations this summer.
Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images

Roberts and Shackleton on brink of loan exits

The fringe first-team players have attracted multiple Championship suitors.

By Josh Ramsbottom
Tyler Roberts and Jamie Shackleton are expected to be made available for loan by Leeds United this summer and have both attracted interest from Championship clubs.

Queens Park Rangers and Hull City are among the suitors of Roberts, 23, while several sides are eyeing a move for 22-year-old Shackleton, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Having managed a single goal and assist across 23 appearances last season, Welsh international Roberts has struggled to establish himself since Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League, and a loan deal for him could include an option to sign him permanently next summer.

Since arriving at Elland Road from West Bromwich Albion in a £2.5m deal in 2018, Roberts has tallied nine goals and 10 assists in 108 matches, and has become one of the central figures in the playing squad’s social core.

Derby County v Leeds United - Sky Bet Championship
Jamie Shackleton was among the scorers in Leeds’ 3-1 win at Derby County in the penultimate match of their Championship-winning 19/20 campaign.
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Shackleton, meanwhile, has been with Leeds since 2006, and rose through the academy before making his senior debut in 2018. Since then he has made 77 further appearances, scoring two and assisting two in that time.

The versatile Englishman featured regularly as a squad player in central-midfield and right-back under Marcelo Bielsa, but saw his first team involvements limited upon the arrival of Jesse Marsch last season.

Reading are among the clubs who have taken an interest in Shackleton, who has dropped down the hierarchy following the arrival of new additions both midfield and full-back so far this transfer window.

Leeds U23 regulars, including Charlie Cresswell, Stuart McKinstry and Jack Jenkins, are also thought to be available on loan, with Marsch more willing to part with his young players than Bielsa was during his time in West Yorkshire.

What are your thoughts on the seemingly imminent exits of Roberts and Shackleton? Will either of them play for Leeds again? Vote in the poll below and let us know in the comments and on Twitter.

Poll

Will we see Roberts or Shackleton play in a Leeds shirt again?

view results
  • 5%
    Yes, both
    (10 votes)
  • 0%
    Yes, Roberts
    (1 vote)
  • 41%
    Yes, Shackleton
    (75 votes)
  • 52%
    No, neither
    (94 votes)
180 votes total Vote Now
