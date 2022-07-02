Share All sharing options for: Roberts and Shackleton on brink of loan exits

Tyler Roberts and Jamie Shackleton are expected to be made available for loan by Leeds United this summer and have both attracted interest from Championship clubs.

Queens Park Rangers and Hull City are among the suitors of Roberts, 23, while several sides are eyeing a move for 22-year-old Shackleton, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

QPR and Hull City among the clubs after Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts, with a move expected to be confirmed this week for both him and Jamie Shackleton.#lufc https://t.co/bqd5sXYglS — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) July 2, 2022

Having managed a single goal and assist across 23 appearances last season, Welsh international Roberts has struggled to establish himself since Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League, and a loan deal for him could include an option to sign him permanently next summer.

Since arriving at Elland Road from West Bromwich Albion in a £2.5m deal in 2018, Roberts has tallied nine goals and 10 assists in 108 matches, and has become one of the central figures in the playing squad’s social core.

Shackleton, meanwhile, has been with Leeds since 2006, and rose through the academy before making his senior debut in 2018. Since then he has made 77 further appearances, scoring two and assisting two in that time.

The versatile Englishman featured regularly as a squad player in central-midfield and right-back under Marcelo Bielsa, but saw his first team involvements limited upon the arrival of Jesse Marsch last season.

Reading want Leeds midfielder Jamie Shackleton.



Leeds are open to letting him leave on loan this summer and a number of clubs have expressed an interest.



(Via: @footyinsider247)#ReadingFC pic.twitter.com/I9ZxZsBqHt — The Second Tier (@secondtierpod) June 30, 2022

Reading are among the clubs who have taken an interest in Shackleton, who has dropped down the hierarchy following the arrival of new additions both midfield and full-back so far this transfer window.

Leeds U23 regulars, including Charlie Cresswell, Stuart McKinstry and Jack Jenkins, are also thought to be available on loan, with Marsch more willing to part with his young players than Bielsa was during his time in West Yorkshire.

