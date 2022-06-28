Leeds accept £60m bid from Chelsea for Raphinha

On a day in which Arsenal were expected to finish the day with a deal agreed for Raphinha, Chelsea have swooped in and met Leeds United’s valuation for their star Brazilian.

A move away from Elland Road has been on the cards for quite some time, and despite Barcelona and Arsenal each taking a turn in the driving seat, it seems that Chelsea have beaten them both to the punch.

The Athletic and Fabrizio Romano have reported on the deal, with the latter proclaiming that a deal worth £60m-65m has been agreed, and Chelsea will now negotiate with Raphinha’s agent, Deco to agree personal terms.

Chelsea and Leeds have reached full agreement for Raphinha! Official bid accepted around £60/65m [add ons included]. Main part of amount to be paid immediately. It’s done between clubs. #CFC



Talks now ongoing on player side on personal terms and contract. Boehly, on it.

Raphinha signed for Leeds in the dying hours of summer deadline day in 2020 from Rennes for a bargain price of £17m, and proved to be the most talented player the club has seen almost undoubtedly since 2004.

The 25-year-old bagged 17 goals and 11 assists in 66 appearances, finishing the 2021/22 campaign as top-scorer and proved the difference-maker in Leeds’ Premier League survival. In that time, Raphinha made his Brazil debut, going on to earn nine caps in total while playing at Elland Road, and has already scored three goals.

This is the player Chelsea is going to sign. Raphinha proper baller pic.twitter.com/xU8PEV3j8N — STEPHEN™ (@i_am_koranteng) June 28, 2022

A fan favourite, a player who’d get you out of your seat, and could pull off some of the most outrageous moves many Leeds fans have ever seen in a white shirt.

Now, Leeds have a massive job on their hands in replacing him, with Cody Gakpo and Charles de Ketelaere on the list of transfer targets.