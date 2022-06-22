Leeds linked with move for Cody Gakpo as Raphinha replacement

Leeds could make a move for PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo as a replacement for Raphinha, if the Brazil international makes his probable move away from the club.

French site Foot Mercato editor Sébastien Denis has published a story saying that Leeds are “very attentive to the situation of Cody Gakpo”.

Info : Raphinha vient à quitter Leeds United, le club anglais a déjà trouvé sa future star offensive : Cody Gakpo, le talentueux ailier du PSV Eindhoven qui est également pisté par Arsenal.https://t.co/SZRqvDgI6P — Sébastien Denis (@sebnonda) June 22, 2022

Gakpo scored 12 goals and got 13 assists in 27 Eredivisie appearances last season, and has two goals in seven appearances for the Netherlands national team, predominantly playing from the left wing. However, he has played in more central areas, something which would help is he was to play in a Jesse Marsch side.

Would you like to see Gakpo in a Leeds United shirt? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter @ThruitallLUFC.