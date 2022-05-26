OFFICIAL: Brenden Aaronson joins Leeds United

Leeds United officially confirm the first signing of the summer, Brenden Aaronson from Red Bull Salzburg for an undisclosed fee. The United States international has put pen to paper on a contract which will keep him at Elland Road till the summer of 2027.

The attacking midfielder came through the youth ranks of Philadelphia Union where he made 24 appearances before being promoted to the senior squad in 2019.

With Philadelphia Union, he established himself as a starter for the team gaining 57 matches under his belt scoring seven goals and assisting six times.

He made a transfer to Red Bull Salzburg during the winter transfer window of 2020-21 and made 54 appearances during his stay in Austria when Jesse Marsch was in-charge. Last season, with his 4 goals and 4 assists he helped RB Salzburg cruise to the domestic double for the second consecutive season. He also made 10 appearances in the UEFA Champions League for the Austrian outfit taking them to the Round of 16 stage.

The Midfielder has secured 18 caps for his country scoring five goals, recently helping them secure qualification for the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

During the 2020 MLS season, Aaronson helped Philadelphia win the Supporters’ Shield for the first time in the club’s history, whilst he was also named in the MLS Best XI at the end of the campaign.

‘In the coming weeks, he will link up with the USA national team for their matches against Morocco, Uruguay, Grenada and El Salvador.

The transfer is subject to the necessary international clearance and a work permit’ - confirmed the official statement from the club.

With Raphinha’s possible departure, Aaronson will be an adequate replacement for the Brazilian and we at Through It All Together can’t wait to see him in action wearing a White Shirt!