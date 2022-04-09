Match Recap: Watford 0-3 Leeds United

Leeds United picked up a crucial three points at Vicarage Road thanks to goals from Raphinha, Rodrigo, and Harrison.

It wasn’t the prettiest of games and Leeds’ opener on 21 minutes came virtually out of nothing. Raphinha tried to get things going as he cut in from the left, his shot was blocked and at the second attempt, Dan James returned the ball to him on the edge of the box. The Brazilian caught out the keeper at the near post, firing the ball in off the post to give Leeds the lead.

The scrappiness of the game continued in the second half, though Watford looked the more dangerous as the game went on. Two big opportunities for Joao Pedro and Sarr went begging while Leeds couldn’t seem to get a grip of the ball.

But Watford gifted the game, serving the second goal on a silver platter to Rodrigo as he latched onto a loose touch from the Watford centre-back, rounded the keeper, and doubled Leeds’ lead with a sliding finish.

The Whites took control from there and were clearly more comfortable with the two-goal cushion, and used it to their advantage, with Sam Greenwood dropping deep to collect possession before sending Harrison through on the left. Harrison took it on his left and his snap-shot across the keeper nestled into the right corner to seal the win.

A hugely important win for Leeds, though the team must stay focused, there’s a lot of football to be played yet.