Match Recap: Leeds United 1-1 Southampton

Leeds United picked up a point at home to Southampton in the sunshine at Elland Road.

It was end-to-end action from the get-go as Dan James and Diego Llorente were the early dangermen for Leeds in the opening minutes. At the other end, Elyounoussi might’ve done better when the ball dropped to him unexpectedly in the Leeds penalty area, but his strike was straight down the throat of Meslier.

The Whites had a goal disallowed on 21 minutes when Raphinha’s corner hit the post, bouncing out to Harrison for the finish, but Rodrigo was penalised for shoving inside the penalty area.

Llorente made a huge clearance off the line as the half-hour mark approached, denying a sure goal from Elyounoussi. And it paid dividends as Jack Harrison scored two minutes later as Raphinha’s cross was parried by Forster, straight into the path of Jack Harrison for a simple finish in front of the south stand.

Southampton pushed and pushed as half-time got closer, with Che Adams forcing an excellent save from Meslier before VAR checked a handball on Llorente, penalty not given.

They carried that momentum into the second half, as James Ward-Prowse fired a free-kick on the edge of the Leeds box in his normal fashion just five minutes after the restart.

Leeds had the better of the opportunities as the game progressed into the latter stage, with Forshaw and Dallas getting unlucky before The Whites had two penalty shouts from Southampton defender, Diallo, but nothing doing.

All in all, a tricky match and perhaps a strange one tactically from two managers hailing from the Red Bull regime. Leeds might’ve maintained more control in this one, but a positive no doubt is to have the likes of Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper back in action.