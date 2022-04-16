Leeds United join Arsenal and Newcastle in race for Florian Grillitsch

The Daily Mail report that Leeds United have joined Arsenal and Newcastle in the pursuit of Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch.

The 26-year old’s contract at the Bundesliga side expires this summer, with several clubs circling to pick up Grillitsch on a free transfer, albeit for a bumper contract offer.

The Austrian is a quite versatile midfielder, primarily in a defensive role, though has featured further up the field through the middle or on the wing, while also dropping in at centre-back on several occasions.

Arsenal have been linked to Florian Grillitsch this morning. A 26 year old Austrian Midfielder from Hoffenheim whose contract expires this summer. Would you like Arsenal to sign him? pic.twitter.com/6tDWbiJpJj — Naif (@Naifsedge) April 15, 2022

According to WhoScored.com, Grillitsch averages two tackles per game (equalling Kalvin Phillips) and 1.8 clearances per game. He also has a keen eye for a pass, averaging 5.8 long passes per game.

He’s struggled for offensive output compared to previous seasons, as he is yet to manage a single goal nor assist so far in the Bundesliga this season. Last season, the Austrian scored four and assisted two from 34 appearances in the Bundesliga, German Cup, and Europa League.

Would you like to see Grillitsch at Leeds? Let us know on Twitter @ThruItAllLUFC.