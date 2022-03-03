Patrick Bamford returns to training as Marsch prepares for Leeds debut

Jesse Marsch’s first press conference for Leeds United brought the news that Patrick Bamford is now back in training as he progresses toward match fitness.

The club’s top-scorer last season, Bamford has missed 20 of the last 21 matches for The Whites, with his single cameo bringing a last-minute equaliser against Brentford before suffering two injuries since.

That goal would prove to be his last under Marcelo Bielsa, as he now returns to the field under new head coach, Jesse Marsch, who said:

“We will have to look at Patrick and see if he can be on the bench or does he need a few more days. But Patrick is close, I can tell you that.”

Patrick Bamford heavily involved in training #lufc pic.twitter.com/gaZAy2IcyL — Adam Pope (@apopey) March 3, 2022

Marsch also discussed Diego Llorente, Kalvin Phillips, and Liam Cooper:

“What I need to do is help guys recover as quickly as possible but not overload them and endanger them and make sure we have a long term version of what that is going to mean. Bamford is in training today, Kalvin and Liam are both making progress, they won’t be ready for the weekend but they are getting closer and then we have a bunch of other guys that have missed bits this week and we are trying to evaluate them. “Diego Llorente was not in training today and he is questionable for the weekend and there’s a few others that we are just going by step by step so that we can prepare them as much as possible.”

The American’s coaching staff for the next 12 matches was also confirmed by the club this week, including the at-least temporary promotion of Mark Jackson from the under-23s.

“He has been vital. I feel lucky that Jacko is so committed and willing, we were here until 9pm last night talking about going forward. Rob Price has also been fantastic.”