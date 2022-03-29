Barcelona could offer Trincao to Leeds United as part of Raphinha deal.

Barcelona could be willing to offer out-on-loan winger Trincao as part of a player-plus-cash deal to sign Raphinha this summer, according to reports from Spain.

The Catalan club have set their sights on the Brazilian and look determined to get their man with personal terms also reportedly agreed between player and club.

Should the Whites avoid the drop, however, a financially-stricken Barcelona will be unable to afford Raphinha outright, making a player-plus-cash deal the only realistic option.

And 22-year-old Trincao – who is currently on loan at Premier League rivals Wolves – is the latest Barca man to be linked with a move to Elland Road, according to a report from Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish outlet have namechecked the winger as Barcelona’s best option to lure Leeds into a deal, following on from reports earlier in the week that they had offered centre-back Óscar Mingueza.

Whites fans will be familiar with Trincao after the winger racked up a goal and an assist in the dramatic 3-2 win before the international break, but those were his first significant contributions in 22 appearances.

The former Braga man, whom Barcelona signed in 2020 for £26million, has failed to make the expected impact at Molineux but is thought of highly back in Spain despite his struggles – he has also made seven appearances for Portugal.

Similarly to Raphinha, Trincao is left-footed but operates on the right, cutting inside and trying to effect the game in central areas.

He can be brilliantly incisive with both dribbling and passing and can also take up intelligent positions on the edge of the box – as seen by his goal against Leeds.

However, he has often frustrated at Molineux this season, showing plenty of promise without delivering much significant contribution to the attack.

It is also unclear how well the Portuguese winger could adapt to the central-attacking role preferred by Jesse Marsch in his 4-2-2-2 setup, with the American much more inclined to move for the likes of Brenden Aaronson.

There have also been reports of Trincao being signed permanently by Wolves, however, with Barcelona looking to sign off a straight swap with Adama Traore – currently on loan at the Camp Nou from Molineux.

And, of course, if Leeds do get relegated Raphinha’s price tag will plummet, reportedly to just £25million.