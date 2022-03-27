Raphinha reportedly agrees long-term Barcelona deal

When Leeds United signed Raphinha on deadline day 2020 for £17 million, it’s unlikely anyone expected the Brazilian to be just as good as he’s been, apart from maybe Marcelo Bielsa and Victor Orta.

Almost two years on, and Leeds are in a relegation fight with a host of top-level clubs circling like sharks to pick up the winger who all along has viewed Elland Road as a stepping-stone toward bigger venues.

Raphinha is Leeds’ top scorer this season with nine goals, with an additional three assists so far for good measure. That comes after scoring six and assisting nine in his first Premier League season. This has caught the eyes of Liverpool and Bayern Munich in particular, but it looks as though Barcelona is the destination of choice for the 25-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Leeds’ contract with Raphinha includes a £75 million release clause if the club stays up in The Premier League this season, and just £25 million if they do not, adding extra stakes to the end of this season.

Raphinha’s agent, Deco, has been in advanced talks with Barcelona since February and Spanish outlet, Sport, claim that a five-year deal has already been agreed between club and player who seemingly has his heart set on Barcelona.