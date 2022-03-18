Wolves 2-3 Leeds: Player Ratings

Luke Ayling scored a dramatic late winner as Leeds United came from two goals down to defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 at Molineux.

Jack Harrison and Rodrigo scored after Raul Jimenez was sent off early in the second half due to a collision with Leeds keeper Illan Meslier.

Jesse Marsch’s side were 2-0 down at half time and had four players come off injured by the 55th minute.

But an epic comeback sparked by the red card handed Leeds a vital victory that took them seven points above 18th-placed Watford in the Premier League.

Illan Meslier (off 55’) - 6

Not much he could do to deny either of Wolves’ first half goals. Was brave to meet Jimenez well outside the area as the Mexican striker was played down the flank, but the collision that followed proved to be match-ending for Leeds’ first choice keeper.

Luke Ayling - 7.5

Could have done more to block Wolves’ second goal at the end of the first half, but looked confident taking on opponents while in possession and played a delightful ball to set up Dan James’ volley that led to the equalising goal.

In added time he did well to keep a set piece ball in play, Struijk kept it alive long enough for the right-back to get back on the ball and stab it past Sa for a dramatic winner.

Diego Llorente (off 40’) - 5

Was an unreliable cog in Leeds’ defence and played a few misplaced passes that fortunately led to nothing for Wolves. Came off with an injury in the latter phases of the opening 45 minutes.

Pascal Struijk - 6

Way out of position for the first goal after being drawn forward by Wolves, who subsequently exploited the space he left behind.

He more than made up for it, though, by keeping the ball alive in Wolves’ area to give Ayling the opportunity to score Leeds’ winner.

Stuart Dallas - 5

Caught out by the ball for Trincao down the right flank for Wolves. Generally struggled positionally.

Mateusz Klich (off 45+9’) - 6

Came off due to a concussion, having struggled to make an impact in midfield.

Adam Forshaw - 6.5

Failed to react quickly enough to Moutinho’s short free-kick routine ahead of Wolves’ second, but otherwise knocked the ball around nicely in possession.

Daniel James - 6.5

Pressed well in the early stages but became isolated in the first half after moving into a central position as a result of Bamford’s injury.

Played a vital role in Leeds’ equaliser after meeting Ayling’s cross with a delicious volley and closing down Sa to ensure the chance didn’t evade the visitors.

Rodrigo Moreno - 7

A quiet game for the Spaniard until he made a well-timed run to get onto the end of Greenwood’s pass and powered in the equaliser from a tight angle.

Jack Harrison - 7.5

Struggled to get into the game until scoring Leeds’ first to get back into the match, showing good anticipation to follow up Ayling’s initial efforts to find the net. Continued to grow into the match and was providing dangerous crosses on a regular basis during the latter stages of the match. Also forced Sa into a parried save from distance.

Patrick Bamford (off 23’) - 6

Missed a decent chance inside the area after dragging the ball wide of the near post. Clearly frustrated by the injury that forced him off early on.

Sam Greenwood (on 23’) - 6

Initially struggled to make an impact off the bench but stayed alert to assist Rodrigo with a neat ball into the six yard box for Leeds’ equaliser.

Robin Koch (on 40’) - 7

Played a great cross-field pass for Ayling, whose shot struck the post in the build-up to Leeds’ first goal.

Charlie Cresswell (on 45+9’) - 6.5

Defended resolutely after coming on late in the first half.

Kristoffer Klaesson (on 55’) - 6.5

Held his own and put in a good shift despite the unexpected leap into the deep end of first team action. Made a huge stop to deny Trincao shortly after Leeds took the lead.