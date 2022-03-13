Match Recap: Leeds United 2-1 Norwich City

Leeds United almost blew it in their make-or-break tie against Norwich City at Elland Road but snatched the three points back in the final minutes.

The Whites started the game well and earned the opening goal on 15 minutes when Llorente’s long ball forward was headed away by Kabak into the path of Dan James. Rodrigo picked up the pieces and struck the ball off the defender and into the bottom left corner.

Leeds off to a flyer



Rodrigo puts Leeds 1 up on 13 mins



Great to see the team including Marsch in the goal celebrations.



C'mon Leeds! pic.twitter.com/Vo3hInqpdR — John (@John_MooreMOT) March 13, 2022

Raphinha should’ve doubled Leeds’ lead soon after as his one-two with Dallas on the left channel opened up a huge chance for him to score, but his first-time attempt cannoned off the back of his own heel.

He came close again on the half-hour mark after probably the longest one-two of all time, this time with Patrick Bamford, whose lofted cross was well volleyed by Raph at the far post, but it came off the underside of the bar.

Bamford should’ve scored himself as half-time approached after being put through on goal by Raphinha, but he skewed the shot wide of the near post.

Leeds kept pushing in the second half as Dan James had a goal disallowed for offside early on but things started to get scrappy as the game went on. Norwich found a little danger for themselves, as Rowe hit the crossbar with his excellent shot on the turn on the edge of the box.

Norwich also had a penalty decision correctly overturned, but would eventually find the equaliser right on the 90th minute. A long ball from Gibson met Pukki on the right channel who slid in a low cross, and Kenny McLean was on hand to prod the ball in from close range.

But Leeds didn’t give up, and just minutes after coming on, Joe Gelhardt tapped the ball into the Norwich net after Raphinha went through on the right channel, rounded Tim Krul, and set up Gelhardt for the goal of his career so far.

It wasn’t job done yet though, as Pukki got on the end of a scrappy Norwich set piece, as Meslier hesitated to commit to it. Instead, however, he managed to make the save with his head at close range, preventing the Whites from being undone again.