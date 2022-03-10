Match Recap: Leeds United 0-3 Aston Villa

Another night of frustration for Leeds United as they were once again beaten, this time by Aston Villa.

It was a cagey start to the game in which Villa showed much more quality and cohesion than their opponents. They took the lead on 22 minutes as the initial attack was revived on the far side before coming back into the box for Coutinho to run onto and hit. Meslier would’ve had it covered had Struijk not intervened, as his attempted block but the ball past his own keeper.

It didn’t get much better from there as Meslier was called into action late in the first half as John McGinn’s curling strike was well parried by the Frenchman.

The same people who made Rodrigo our most expensive signing ever, approved that badge, sent us to Myanmar and oversaw the shambles of last summer have sacked the best manager of my lifetime and made this lot worse. Incredibly surprising — Amitai Winehouse (@awinehouse1) March 10, 2022

The Whites stepped things up in the second half as Dallas found Raphinha over the top before his cut-back from the touchline almost reached Dan James in the middle, as Leeds looked to set a precedent for the second period of play.

But it didn’t last, as Villa doubled their lead through Matty Cash who was completely open on the right-hand side. He controlled the switch well before beating Junior Firpo and smashing the ball in toward the near post.

Centre-back combined for Villa’s third as Mings brought down the ball from a set-piece to open Chambers up for a shot on the outside of the box. He hit a swinging shot with his right which nestled into the top left corner to seal the win for Steven Gerrard’s side.

This defeat makes Sunday’s game against Norwich even bigger, as Leeds and Jesse Marsch try to solve their problems, and fast.