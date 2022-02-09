Match Recap: Aston Villa 3-3 Leeds United

Leeds United played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Aston Villa in a game that had just about everything.

After a bright start from Villa, Leeds grew into the game and grabbed the opening goal, who latched onto Rodrigo’s through ball on the right channel before firing the ball into the bottom left corner.

That is a wonderful finish from Leeds United's Dan James!



The 24-year-old Welshman's third goal of the season takes the wind out of Aston Villa's sails. pic.twitter.com/d4m4XTMuPn — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 9, 2022

Villa started pushing back themselves with Tyrone Mings coming close from a corner before James struck the crossbar at the other end with a long-range strike.

But the home side equalised on the half-hour mark as Cash drilled the ball low toward the edge of the box where Coutinho was waiting in space to finish on the turn in style.

Ten minutes later, the game is turned completely on its head as Coutinho turned provider for Ramsey with an excellent ball through the middle, leaving Ramsey one-on-one with the keeper to score with a low finish. Just moments later, Ramsey scored again as Coutinho again provided the opportunity, this time on the counter-attack. The Brazilian bided his time before finding Ramsey’s late run through, and a spectacular finish put Villa in the driving seat.

But Leeds weren’t done there, as Rodrigo latched onto a lovely back-heel from Klich on the left channel before the Spaniard’s cross was deflected high into the air. It was somehow Dan James who managed to get his head to it ahead of Tyrone Mings, snatching a scrappy goal back on the stroke of half-time.

"It's a point against tough opposition" pic.twitter.com/sVcDvUJBbq — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 9, 2022

The second-half wasn’t quite as eventful, as Leeds managed to tighten things up at the back after a calamitous first 45 minutes. After Struijk had his header cleared off the line from the initial corner, he met the next one which was blocked by Mings for the second time in a row, only this time, Diego Llorente was on hand to stick the ball in the net and equalise from close range.

The Whites kept pushing from there, with Klich having the best chance to take the lead, but his finish from the left channel was too weak to worry the keeper. Ezri Konsa was sent off for Villa late on after throwing an arm in the face of Meslier, but they managed to hold on for the shared points.

An improved second-half performance from Leeds defensively, and ultimately a solid point away from home. Next up, it’s Everton away from home in a huge game for The Whites.