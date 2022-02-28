Leeds United appoint Jesse Marsch as head coach

After a difficult couple of days, saying goodbye to Marcelo Bielsa and hearing rumours of wholesale changes at the club incoming, Leeds United have made their next move in the mission to stay in The Premier League.

An EXCLUSIVE interview with new #LUFC head coach Jesse Marsch



Watch the FULL interview from 8pm on Sky Sports News pic.twitter.com/HBHwGxTcGa — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 28, 2022

Jesse Marsch arrives on a deal until 2025 after coming through the Red Bull ranks, at New York, Salzburg, and most recently Leipzig, where he was sacked in December after initially starting at Montreal Impact in 2012.

For NY Red Bull, the 48-year-old left with an impressive 1.7 points per game record from 151 matches and has won more matches at the helm of the MMLS side than anyone else. He went on to assist now-Manchester United head coach, Ralf Ragnick at RB Leipzig before taking over at Salzburg in 2019 where he won two league-and-cup doubles in as many seasons while leading them on their furthest run in The Champions League to date.

His success in Austria earned him the head coach spot back at Leipzig, where he won just four of 15 league games (7W 4D 9L from 20 total matches) before being sacked last December.

: "The mentality to fight for the fans and fight for each other, this is what I love." pic.twitter.com/vSyiEnQjuY — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 28, 2022

Marsch now faces perhaps his biggest challenge yet, keeping a struggling and injury-riddled Leeds United in The Premier League, while replacing the club’s most beloved manager in over 20 years.

Regardless of your opinions on the Bielsa departure, the board, the 49ers, or on the appointment of Jesse Marsch, we must get behind him and the players in the hope that this club survives in the Premier League so that we can thrive going forward.