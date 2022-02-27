Leeds United sack Marcelo Bielsa.

After very strong rumours following yesterday’s match, Leeds United have this morning confirmed the departure of Marcelo Bielsa as Head Coach of Leeds United.

The news has been met by an outpouring of gratitude towards Bielsa, and no small amount of anger towards the club. Although no-one is denying how poor recent performances have been, most feel Bielsa had earned the right to see out the season.

Bielsa came into the club and completely changed the culture both on and off the pitch and I personally have nothing but gratitude for the man who changed the way I both think and feel about Leeds United, and football itself.

The Bielsa years will go down as a magic, exceptional era at Leeds despite the struggles this season. The strongest connection between a club and a fanbase you'll ever see.



Football being what it is, nothing's immune from results. But it was the ride you didn't want to get off. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) February 26, 2022

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani said: “This has been the toughest decision I have had to make during my tenure at Leeds United, taking into account all the success Marcelo has had at the club.

“With Marcelo as our head coach, we had three incredible campaigns and the good times returned to Elland Road. He changed the culture of the club and brought a winning mentality to us all. The moments created, particularly in the 2019/20 season and winning promotion to the Premier League, will of course live long in all our memories, myself and the fans included.

“However, I have to act in the best interest of the club and I believe a change is required now in order to secure our Premier League status. Recent results and performances have not met our expectations.

“We find ourselves in a precarious league position and I feel now is the right time to bring in a new head coach, in order to have an impact in the decisive stage of the season.

“Naturally, myself, along with everyone else at the club would like to thank Marcelo for his efforts and achievements and we wish him the very best for the future.”

The club have said they are still planning to move forward with a permanent tribute to Bielsa, and are expecting to make announcement on a new appointment tomorrow - the new Head Coach is expected to be American coach Jesse Marsch.

There were be more pieces on the site talking about Marcelo Bielsa over the next few days. Thank you for everything Marcelo Bielsa, you deserved a better ending than this.