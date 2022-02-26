Match Recap: Leeds United 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United were subject to yet another heavy defeat, this time to Spurs in the early kick-off at Elland Road.

The visitors took the lead on 11 minutes despite Leeds’ quite bright start, as Sessegnon was put through on the left before drilling a low cross to Doherty on the far side who had an easy finish to give Spurs the lead.

They doubled their advantage just five minutes later after Kulusevski worked his way out of the corner, playing a one-two with a teammate before firing the ball into the near corner from the edge of the box.

Leeds might’ve got back in the game straight away as the ball dropped to him in the penalty area. He went for a side-footed finish toward the bottom-right corner, cracking off the post before being cleared.

It was 3-0 before the half-hour mark as Son lifted the ball over the top for Kane at the back post, whose nonchalant finish across goal snuck into the bottom corner.

Crowd rising to it despite the score. Come on Leeds! — The Square Ball (@TheSquareBall) February 26, 2022

Things picked up in some sense for Leeds, who should’ve grabbed one back when Stuart Dallas chased down Lloris who had come up to the midfield third to clear the danger of a counter-attack. Dallas nipped in and took the ball past the keeper, and was caught in two minds whether to shoot or pass to Raphinha, and he ended up doing neither as the chance went begging.

After several big chances for Spurs, they finished things off with five minutes left. Kane dropped deep, opening room for Son to make a run from the right channel. Kane picked him out brilliantly and Son took a touch from left to right before finishing at the near post.