Match Recap: Liverpool 6-0 Leeds United

Leeds United took another drubbing to another big-six side, as Liverpool ran out 6-0 winners at Anfield.

The Whites had a promising start to the game but it was all undone by a Stuart Dallas handball which resulted in a Salah spot-kick which was well finished on the 15-minute mark. Salah then set up the second when Matip drove through midfield, playing a one-two with the Egyptian before finishing first time at the near post.

Liverpool were awarded a second penalty when Ayling clashed with Mane in the box despite the ball already being away from the Liverpool attacker. Salah stepped-up again and converted.

Leeds had kept holding our for much of the second half until it all fell apart in the final ten minutes. Mane smashed the ball into the roof of the net after getting on the end of Henderson’s ball across the penalty area, before netting the rebound after Meslier raced out to stop a promising Liverpool attack.

Van Djik finished things off with the final touch of the game, heading in a corner at the front post with nobody marking him.

FT: Liverpool 6-0 #lufc Way too open again despite creating several chances. Repeat performance I’m afraid in what ended up being a humiliating defeat. Confidence draining visibly. — Adam Pope (@apopey) February 23, 2022

Keeping it short and bitter on this one, every game gets more and more important as results elsewhere cease to help us.