Match Recap: Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United

Leeds United took another difficult defeat at Elland Road, this time at the hands of bitter rivals, Manchester United.

The Whites had the first sight of goal when Klich’s beautifully floated cross found Harrison on the left channel who volleyed the ball wide. Forshaw showed a dangerous side when he nicked the ball in the final third before firing a decent strike which was well parried by De Gea.

At the other end, Meslier came up with a big save as Pogba set up Ronaldo for what looked like an easy finish under some pressure, but the Leeds keeper made himself big and managed to keep the score at 0-0.

But not for long, as Harry Maguire met Lingard’s corner kick from the right, heading into the net from 12 yards on 34 minutes.

The second came on the stroke of half-time, as Lindelof drove through the midfield toward the edge of the box before sending the ball wide to Sancho, whose cross med the head of Fernandes in the middle for an easy goal to double the deficit.

Leeds came out the blocks firing in the second half, getting back into the game from a bit of luck after Junior Firpo strongly dispossessed Sancho before offloading possession to Rodrigo ahead of him. His alleged cross looped over the keeper and into the far side netting to lift the spirits around Elland Road.

24 seconds later, the score was tied at 2-2. The Whites instantly won the ball back from kick-off on the right before losing it momentarily in the middle. Forshaw’s press paid off and the ball broke for Dan James. He attacked the left channel before sliding the ball across the six-yard box to find Raphinha’s sliding finish to equalise.

WOW!



The two sides went end-to-end in a game of ‘next goal wins’, and Manchester United were the winners there. They countered the initial Leeds attack and Ronaldo sent Fred through on the left channel who fired the ball in through the near post.

Elanga finished things off in the final moments of the game as Fernandes pounced on a defensive mistake and set up Elanga to make it 4-2.

A bitter pill to swallow for Leeds, particularly after several rivals in the table managed positive results this weekend, with a trip to Anfield coming up on Wednesday evening...