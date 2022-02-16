 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Leeds set sights on MLS star Castellanos

New York City want £12m for their striker, who scored 23 goals last year.

By Josh Ramsbottom
SOCCER: DEC 11 MLS Cup Final - New York City FC at Portland Timbers
Castellanos in action for New York City in the MLS Cup final against Portland Timbers.
Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Leeds United have reportedly been in contact with the agent of New York City striker Valentin Castellanos.

The 23-year-old was the club’s top scorer last season, with 12 of his goals coming in their last 14 matches.

Since signing for the MLS Cup champions, the Argentine has scored 44 goals and assisted a further 18 across 110 matches in all competitions.

Manchester City’s sister club supposedly value the forward at £12m, a price Leeds are willing to pay to provide competition for Patrick Bamford up front.

According to La Pagina Milonaria, though, River Plate are also eyeing the forward, who has previously played in Chile and Uruguay. The transfer window in Argentina is open for another week, handing the Primera Division outfit a distinct advantage over United.

Castellanos is capped at U23 level for Argentina and has previously been the subject of interest from the Whites’ Premier League rivals Everton.

