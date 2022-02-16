Leeds set sights on MLS star Castellanos

Leeds United have reportedly been in contact with the agent of New York City striker Valentin Castellanos.

The 23-year-old was the club’s top scorer last season, with 12 of his goals coming in their last 14 matches.

Since signing for the MLS Cup champions, the Argentine has scored 44 goals and assisted a further 18 across 110 matches in all competitions.

Leeds have been in contact with the agent of Valentín Castellanos over a potential move in the summer. The Argentine striker scored 23 goals last season, River Plate are keen but can’t agree a fee whilst Leeds are prepared to pay the full asking price of £12m. #LUFC [@RiverLPM] pic.twitter.com/2DjWoQJYQ4 — Leeds Xtra (@Leeds_Xtra) February 16, 2022

Manchester City’s sister club supposedly value the forward at £12m, a price Leeds are willing to pay to provide competition for Patrick Bamford up front.

According to La Pagina Milonaria, though, River Plate are also eyeing the forward, who has previously played in Chile and Uruguay. The transfer window in Argentina is open for another week, handing the Primera Division outfit a distinct advantage over United.

Castellanos is capped at U23 level for Argentina and has previously been the subject of interest from the Whites’ Premier League rivals Everton.

What do you make of this rumour? Should Leeds go in for Castellanos? Let us know in the comments below and on Twitter!