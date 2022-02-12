Leeds United produce terrible performance in 3-0 defeat at Everton.

Everton had won one match in their last 15 league games, “enter Leeds United” was the joke on Twitter, and so it proved as Leeds produced an awful performance to lose 3-0 at Goodison Park.

Enter Leeds United on Saturday we know what’s coming https://t.co/0AbiWBgtu6 — Haydn White (@HWhite93) February 9, 2022

Goals from Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, and Anthony Gordon gave Everton a deserved, easy win. To be honest, they probably won’t have an easier day on a football pitch all season.

The first big chance fell to Everton’s Antony Gordon. Robin Koch made a mess of a clearance to gift Everton possession. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s through-ball played in Gordon but he took too long and Luke Ayling was able to get back and prevent him from getting a clean shot away.

Been told off all season for not being positive. Today I was positive (and I did even believe what I was saying) but this is why I’ve been neg all season. We’re absolutely bobbins. Not created a thing against a crap team. — Josh Hobbs (@JoshAHobbs) February 12, 2022

The start didn’t look good for Leeds, and that was before the Leeds injury curse struck again as Leo Hjelde had to replace Stuart Dallas after only eight minutes.

7' #LUFC weather an early storm, as Meslier makes several saves and Hjelde replaces an injured Dallas. 0-0 — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 12, 2022

It was no shock when Everton took the lead soon after. The Toffees played their way through Leeds with ease before Donny van De Beek crossed to Calvert-Lewin, Llorente was able to get a toe on the ball to clear but it popped up to Seamus Coleman who had a simple header from only a couple of yards out.

Leeds almost equalised out of nowhere. Rodrigo hit a wonderful half volley from 30 yards out which beat Jordan Pickford but unfortunately struck the crossbar.

Leeds brief attempt at playing football didn’t last long. A corner was swung in to the far post by Gordon and Michael Keane easily got above Pascal Struijk to head home and make it 2-0.

We should perhaps experiment with having a midfield and defending corners. Just a thought. #LUFC — The Square Ball (@TheSquareBall) February 12, 2022

Gordon had another chance soon after. Jonjoe Kenny got away from Raphinha and played him in to the left side of the box, but his shot was saved by Meslier. Then, with 10 minutes left in the first half, Alex Iwobi sent a shot just wide from the edge of the area.

As time went on, the less of a chance Leeds seemed to have. Gordon again got in down the left, his cross was only half cleared by Koch and it took a brilliant block from Hjelde to dent a great Richarlison chance. Soon after, Calvert-Lewin was played in behind by Iwobi and Meslier had to make another save to deny the England striker.

Rodrigo almost got Leeds back into it just before half time with another great strike from distance. This time it was a curling effort, but the result was the same as his volley as it struck the crossbar.

Think Bielsa will have to get Forshaw into this. Everton scrapped hard for the midfield and won it convincingly in that half. Rodrigo denied twice by the bar but it's been Everton's game so far. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) February 12, 2022

Leeds made their two remaining substitutions at half-time, with Tyler Roberts and Adam Forshaw replacing Mateusz Klich and Raphinha, the latter was talking to the medical staff so he may have had an injury issue.

The second half was far more even, but neither side really looked like scoring. Gordon and James each had efforts on goal for their sides but nothing too dangerous. The most dangerous moment was an Alex Iwobi chance which was well blocked from fairly close range by Diego Llorente.

Everton got their third with 15 minutes to go. Richarlison with a good left-foot strike from the edge of the box, which flicked off Anthony Gordon on the way in. The goal could offficially get given to either. Leeds’ performance certainly warranted being three goals behind.

A great save from Illan Meslier prevented substitute Salomon Rondon from making it 4-0 from a Dele Alli cross, the France u21 goalkeeper being one of only two Leeds players to come out with any credit alongside Rodrigo.

A deserved loss, Leeds were terrible on all fronts.