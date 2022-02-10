Player Ratings: Aston Villa 3-3 Leeds United

Leeds United came off a thrilling back and forth 3-3 draw vs Aston Villa. A match ending high like 3-3 just proves that both sides had a poor defensive showing. Offensively, Leeds displayed numerous attacks to weaken the Aston Villa defence as they did to us and Leeds managed to score 3 goals as a visitor which to many clubs is difficult to do. Let’s take a look at how each Leeds United player performed against Aston Villa:

Meslier – 6.5/10

Meslier had a rough first half with Aston Villa continuing attacks but he came through with key saves to prevent any further goals.

Ayling – 5/10

Ayling, and the rest of the defenders today had a poor performance in preventing Aston Villa from scoring. Ayling didn’t do much to contribute in today’s draw.

Llorente – 6.5/10

Llorente had more of a nightmare performance than his defensive teammates today. The first 2 goals Aston Villa scored was in front of him. It was later in the match that Llorente redeemed himself with the crucial game-tying goal in the 63rd minute.

Struijk – 6/10

Struijk’s down performance today capped off when Aston Villa scored their 3rd goal in front of him, but his defensive performance was about as inconsistent as Llorente’s at times.

Pascal Struijk vs Aston Villa:



91 touches

70/77 passes completed

4/6 long balls completed

3/3 aerial duels won

3 shots



A long way from being hooked in the 21st minute last time out at Villa Park. pic.twitter.com/Fhf3mY7WFy — Joe Donnohue (@JoeDonnohue) February 9, 2022

Dallas – 5/10

Dallas was one of those players who you didn’t know played or seen. He was also booked in the 45th minute.

Klich – 6.5-10

Poor performance for Klich defensively. His challenge vs Ramsey showed he needs to improve 1v1 challenges. Offensively, Klich managed to give a great assist to Dallas for this second goal of the match.

Koch – 5.5/10

Koch didn’t contribute much in the 3-3 match vs Aston Villa. He was also non-existent in the match and didn’t have much touches.

Harrison – 6.5/10

Harrison was locked down very well by the Aston Villa defence and his scoring chances was very limited but overall he made significant contributions to the Leeds’ performance vs Aston Villa.

Rodrigo – 8.5/10

Rodrigo delivered a key assist to James for the first goal of the match.

Raphinha – 6/10

Aston Villa also locked Raphinha to a limited performance but his presence boosted confidence in the Leeds offense especially to Daniel James.

James – 10/10

Dan James vs. Aston Villa:



22 touches

7/10 successful passes

6 penalty box touches

4 shots

3 shots on-target

2 goals ⚽️⚽️

2 crosses

2 duels won

2/4 final third passes

1 woodwork shot

1 time fouled



Superb tonight and unlucky not to have had a hat-trick. pic.twitter.com/MfKot3VVlU — LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) February 9, 2022

James was the key factor in the match vs Aston Villa and they failed to guard well like they did to Harrison and Raphinha. James put many shots on goal early in the first half and proved how impactful he is as a new arrival for Leeds this season.

SUBSTITUTES:

Adam Forshaw – N/A

Forshaw came in the 85th minute for Klich and wasn’t a major factor and surprisingly Leeds only used one sub.