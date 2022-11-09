Match Recap: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Leeds United - Youthful Whites knocked out of League Cup

Leeds United’s second-string side were narrowly beaten by Wolves at Molineux as The Whites exited the 2022/23 League Cup campaign.

The Whites started the better of the two sides with a flurry of dangerous corner kicks troubling the Wolves goalkeeper, though he was never quite beaten.

Mateo Joseph looked the most dangerous for Leeds with some clever runs down the left hand side. Sonny Perkins also showed that he was more than capable of stepping up to a higher level. However, Wolves grew into the game and finished the half stronger, with Hwang Hee-Chan showing his danger for the home side.

Leeds with a strong start, Wolves with the stronger finish but it's a young Leeds team and they've really done fine so far. Perkins looks at ease, Joseph busy on the left. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) November 9, 2022

Kilman should’ve scored for Wolves early in the second half as he found himself inside the Leeds penalty area after a strong run through the middle, only to give Robles a relatively straightforward save to make.

Another Robles save ten minutes later turned into a promising counter-attack for Leeds, led by Mateo Joseph. He reached the penalty area and was ready to cut back and fire across goal, only to be stopped at the final moment by a recovering Wolves defender.

Wolves grabbed the winning goal five minutes from the end as they won at back in the Leeds third at the by-line, working it in-field for Traore who had acres of space on the edge of the box to curl the ball away from the fingertips of Robles and into the top left corner, dumping The Whites out of the League Cup.