Match Recap: Tottenham Hotspur: 4-3 Leeds United - VAR Controversy Overshadow Thrilling Encounter

Leeds United led three times at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, only to be beaten 4-3 in the midst of more VAR controversy.

Crysencio Summerville left it late in the last three league matches, scoring in stoppage time against Fulham, Liverpool and Bournemouth. This time, he opted to continue his scoring run nice and early, giving Leeds the lead just ten minutes in. He latched onto Aaronson’s pass before slotted the ball past Lloris from the left channel.

Harry Kane equalised following a clear foul on Meslier from a Spurs corner, only for VAR to rule in the home side’s favour.

Leeds will have felt less cheated when Rodrigo also continued his four-game scoring streak, volleying home Kristensen’s looping header over the top from a cleared corner on the stroke of half-time.

10' Spurs 0-1 Leeds

25' Spurs 1-1 Leeds

43' Spurs 1-2 Leeds

51' Spurs 2-2 Leeds

76' Spurs 2-3 Leeds

81' Spurs 3-3 Leeds

83' Spurs 4-3 Leeds



But Ben Davies managed to find an equaliser early in the second half, as he arrived on the edge of the box to smash a loose ball through a crowd of bodies and just over the line before Kristensen could clear it.

Rodrigo gave Leeds their third and final lead with fifteen minutes left, hitting Marc Roca’s through ball across goal and into the bottom right corner, completely out of the reach of Hugo Lloris.

Five minutes later, it was all square thanks to Bentancur’s finish off the back of some tidy build-up play from Spurs, before he scored the winner just moments later as he was gifted a tap-in by Kulusevski. To rub salt into the wounds, Tyler Adams was sent off while stopping an impending Spurs counter-attack, earning him his second yellow card.

An extremely disappointing result to go into the World Cup break, with an exciting 90 minutes overshadowed by poor VAR decisions and calamitous defending.