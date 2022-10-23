Match Recap: Leeds United 2-3 Fulham - is it game over for Jesse Marsch?

Leeds United extended their winless run with a defeat at home to Fulham.

The Whites opened the scoring after 20 minutes when Aaronson put Jack Harrison through on the right side of the penalty area. Harrison tried to shift the ball on his left foot, allowing the defender back in the block his subsequent attempt on goal. The ball looped toward the back post where Rodrigo was waiting to nod the ball home.

Fulham equalised just six minutes later as Alexander Mitrovic was left practically unmarked at the front post, heading the ball through the grip of Illan Meslier from close range to get the visitors from London back into the game at little cost.

Meslier was called into action again soon after as Pereira was sent clean through on goal by Willian as Fulham broke from a Leeds corner. Meslier made himself big, timing his closing movement expertly before making the all-important stop.

Both sides showed danger in the second half, but it was Fulham creating the more clear-cut opportunities, while Leeds looks vulnerable defensively. It all came together when Bobby Decordova-Reid turned the game on its head as he was left open by Struijk in the aftermath of a cleared corner kick. The ball came back in, and the striker turned right back headed across goal perfectly into the far corner.

Willian gave the visitors some breathing room when he was set up by a brilliant dribbling move from Harrison Reed on the right-hand side. Marauding along the goalline, Reed waved several defenders away before cutting the ball back for Willian to finish with ease.

A positive to take from the game was that Crysencio Summerville managed his first Premier League goal for the club when he was slipped through on goal by Joe Gelhardt, prodding the ball past Leno to give Leeds some hope for a stoppage-time equaliser.

However, it was too little, too late, and now the board will be under pressure to sack Jesse Marsch.

9 - Leeds have collected just nine points from their 11 games in the Premier League this season – this is their fewest at this stage of a league campaign since 2003-04 (8), when the Whites were last relegated from the Premier League. Ominous. pic.twitter.com/2S6Uf7UZsO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 23, 2022

