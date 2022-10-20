Match Recap: Leicester City 2-0 Leeds United

A quite simply torrid performance had Leeds United fans chanting the name of Marcelo Bielsa at the end of their 2-0 defeat at Leicester City.

After a timid and tense opening 15 minutes, Leicester were gifted the opening goal as Roca was robbed of possession in his own third. Praet put the ball across goal toward Barnes at the back post, with only Robin Kock standing between the two. Koch had to intervene, but his efforts to clear were futile as he put the ball into his own net.

"What the f*** is going on," #LUFC fans to Jesse Marsch. #LEILEE — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) October 20, 2022

Leeds offered next to nothing going forward, though did come close on the counter-attack as Sinisterra got a lucky break from a Leicester corner. He drove forward, cut inside on the edge of the box and whipped the ball across goal, cracking against the top of the crossbar.

Harvey Barnes continued his tradition of scoring against The Whites as he got on the end of a simple but effective move from Leicester coming in from the left, while the Leeds defence looked completely confused.

Leeds’ final ball in the second half was basically non-existent, while Praet might’ve killed the game when he latched onto Rodrigo’s poor pass, putting him through on goal. Fortunately for Leeds, his finish was poor.

Jesse Marsch's absence from the pitch questioned by the away fans in no uncertain terms. Players went over, his assistants too. There was a little applause but a lot of anger. — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) October 20, 2022

Ultimately, this game looks like a turning point for this Leeds team, and it’s in the wrong direction.