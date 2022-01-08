Leeds linked with breakout Barcelona striker

Leeds United are reportedly ready to table an £8 million bid for Barcelona striker Ferran Jutgla. The 22-year-old was called up to the senior side by Xavi due to the injury of Memphis Depay, and has since shown some promise.

Jutgla has scored two goals in five games for Barcelona, one in the Copa del Rey, and the other in La Liga against Elche. Jutgla is already attracting interest in Spain with several clubs enquiring about his situation, as he floats between Barcelona B and the first team. It is important to note, however, that the Spaniard only just signed for Barcelona last summer from Espanyol.

The versatile forward has provided support for the injury-hit Barca side from the wing as well as a striker, providing four goals and four assists for Barcelona B this season, primarily from the wing.

The difficult situation for Jutgla is that when Memphis Depay and Ansu Fati return from injury, he’ll be a substitute at best, and the interest many clubs are showing already could pry him away from the Catalan giants.

From a Leeds perspective, having just signed another young striker in Mateo Joseph Fernandez, this move seems unlikely. A loan move might make more sense, as Joe Gelhardt and Tyler Roberts have been ruled out with injury for three weeks, but Sam Greenwood is still available, and Patrick Bamford is due to return against West Ham.

