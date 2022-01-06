Leeds United making progress in Raphinha contract talks, Forshaw talks to begin soon.

Leeds United’s star man, Raphinha, has been subject to rumours of leaving Elland Road, with Bayern Munich and Liverpool sniffing around.

However, Victor Orta and the Brazilian’s agent, Deco, have been discussing a new long-term deal that would make Raphinha the highest-paid player at the club. The Mirror’s David Anderson revealed that two sets of talks have taken place, with a third and final meeting on the way to hopefully finalise the deal.

Leeds plan further talks with Raphinha’s agent Deco after he met Victor Orta twice before Christmas to continue contract talks over a new deal. Leeds have ruled out selling Raphinha this month. #lufc — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) January 6, 2022

He went on to confirm that Adam Forshaw will also receive a new contract offer from The Whites ahead of his deal expiry this summer. The midfielder was out of action for two years due to injury and has returned this season in a pivotal role during a huge injury crisis.

Furthermore, he revealed that Leeds have identified four midfield targets, as they hope to land one or two new players in the January transfer window. He didn’t name any of those targets, but ruled out the signings of Ross Barkley, Ben Brereton Diaz, and Boubacar Kamara, who have been previously linked.