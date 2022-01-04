 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Leeds United complete signing of Espanyol youngster Mateo Joseph Fernandez

The Spanish-born Brit will link up with the under-23s.

By Ciaran O'Hare
Leeds United v Burnley - Premier League
The Whites complete their first signing of the January window.
Leeds United have completed their first signing of the January transfer window, albeit one for the future. The deal for Espanyol striker Mateo Joseph Fernandez has been agreed for a few months now, but finally got done as the 18-year-old signs a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The fee is undisclosed, though is thought to be no more than his release clause of £1.3m, with the teenager entering the final six months of his deal at Espanyol.

The Whites seemingly beat Barcelona, Liverpool, and Manchester City to the signing of Fernandez, who scored 14 goals in 21 appearances for the Espanyol under-19s last season, and 44 goals in 56 games overall between under-16s and under-19s.

Fernandez was highly-rated by Espanyol, as he was due to join up with the first team in pre-season, had he signed a new deal with the La Liga side. Barcelona tried to make a move for him in the summer, but ultimately didn’t meet the asking price.

