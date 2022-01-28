Leeds pursuing late Minamino move

Sky Sports have revealed an intial approach from Leeds United for Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino have been rebuffed, though some believe that the door could open soon.

The Reds are getting closer to signing Porto attacker, Luis Diaz, and the Japanese international could end up being available after all, though it is difficult to tell.

Minamino has made 18 appearances this season, though few have been starts and he’s mainly seen minutes in the cup. However, Liverpool remain in all four competitions at the moment and could need all their reinforcements to make a push for silverware.

Minamino what a goal pic.twitter.com/yOES5zXQOa — kabir (@_kabir7) December 22, 2021

On the other side of things, Leeds’ two bids for RB Salzburg’s Brenden Aaronson have been unsuccessful, and The Whites are considering their options for who could reinforce the squad as the January window comes to a close.

Young winger, Crysencio Summerville, is subject to loan-to-buy interest from Hamburg in Germany, and he reportedly fancies a move for more minutes. However, head coach, Marcelo Bielsa will not let him go unless a replacement is found, as his squad continues to thin through injuries and the departure of Cody Drameh.

Would you like to see Minamino at Leeds? How much do you think he’s worth? Let us know on Twitter @ThruItAllLUFC.