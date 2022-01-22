Match Recap: Leeds United 0-1 Newcastle United

Leeds United were subject to a late defeat at Elland Road, as Jonjo Shelvey’s free-kick was enough to take the win back up north.

The Whites’ first chance came on 12 minutes as Rodrigo’s through ball evaded James at first, falling to Raphinha on the far side. He cut the ball back to James close-range attempt, which was scrambled by the keeper.

Newcastle’s chances were few-and-far-between as Shelvey hit an excellent volley on half-an-hour from the edge of the box. Meslier reacted quickly with a strong save to his right. Meanwhile, Leeds struggled to find space in the penalty area as Raphinha and Harrison were about as far as most attacks got in the first half.

Perhaps Leeds’ biggest chance of the second 45’ came on 67 minutes, as Rodrigo played another beautiful pass to Raphinha on the right. His ball in from Raph found Harrison whose deflected shot broke for James at the back post, who didn’t manage to make clean contact on the finish.

Newcastle’s goal came with 15 minutes left after Llorente gave away a silly free-kick on the edge of the box. Shelvey took it, swinging a low shot across goal where Meslier was seemingly caught out, and the ball snuck into the bottom-right corner.

The highs of last week, to the lows of this week.



The Whites then struggled to open anything going forward, as it ultimately looked more likely that Newcastle would score again rather than an equaliser.

A day to forget for Leeds, who go up against Villa away from home after the break.