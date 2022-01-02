Player Ratings: Leeds United 3-1 Burnley

Illan Meslier (6.5): Huge save in the first-half against Chris Wood from point-blank range. Felt his effort for the Cornet goal maybe could’ve been better? That’ll be for others to decide, but a solid performance nonetheless.

Luke Ayling; Diego Llorente; Robin Koch; (7): The Leeds back-three had three different types of performances, and were ultimately solid as a unit without being amazing.

Ayling didn’t look particularly comfortable on the ball at times, and Llorente has looked a little too comfortable lately, and both looked vulnerable on the ball. Robin Koch was quite quiet in that respect, which, depending on the way you look at it, can be a good or a not so good thing. In this case, I say good. Defended well, limiting Burnley to just a few chances.

Junior Firpo (7): We’ve been seeing the better side of Firpo lately, and he showed a lot of tenacity with an added physical presence which he has lacked so far. He’s shown that, in time, he could be a fantastic addition. Did his job and no more.

Stuart Dallas (7.5): Did everything Firpo did, and scored a belter. Though something I find frustrating between last season and this season about this team overall is their tendency to over-commit when challenging. Dallas was guilty here a couple of times.

Adam Forshaw (6.5): Similar to Ayling, looked a little vulnerable on the ball in the first half, but worked his way through and performed well.

Mateusz Klich (7.5): Performed well and looked a little bit more threatening going forward. Was everywhere as the stats show. Made some good decisions on the counter-attack and pressed the ball well, and got the assist for Dallas’ goal.

Mateusz Klich vs. Burnley:



84% pass accuracy

53 touches

31/37 successful passes ( )

21/23 final third passes ( )

9 ball recoveries (J- )

7 chances created ( )

5 crosses ( )

4 duels won

3/6 successful long passes

1/1 successful take-on

1 interception

1 assist ️



pic.twitter.com/f53ZLT10Us — LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) January 2, 2022

Jack Harrison (7): Got the opening goal and looked much more like the Harrison of last season in the first half. The second half was quiet for the forward players until Harrison came off.

Raphinha (7): Dangerous as usual, should’ve scored. Wasn’t a Raphinha classic, but like his teammates, he did his job and no more.

Tyler Roberts (6.5): Got himself into a few very good positions in the first half, but the final product wasn’t there. Replaced by Gelhardt, who showed more promise with less time on the ball, which will be a little worrying for him.

Subs:

Joe Gelhardt (7): Considering he’s come on at 1-1, got into some dangerous areas, and provided an assist, Gelhardt deserves a 7. As usual, showed pure confidence on the ball, pressed hard and battled even when the odds were against him. Beautiful ball in for the third goal.

Dan James (7.5): Again, under the circumstances, James was excellent. Created a couple of good openings, including Raphinha’s big chance with 15 minutes to go, and scored the all-important third goal.

