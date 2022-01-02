Match Recap: Leeds United 3-1 Burnley

Leeds United won a much-needed three points at Elland Road against Burnley, as Harrison, Dallas, and James helped jumpstart 2022.

The Whites worked their way into the first half without managing to create any clear cut opportunities, with Raphinha trying his luck from 40-odd yards and coming very close to scoring a spectacular goal.

Burnley’s best chance of the game came just after the half-hour mark. Taylor broke forward on the left, finding Wood in the middle. Meslier met him with excellent speed, blocking the shot at point-blank range.

Roberts had a great chance on 34 minutes as Ayling whipped an excellent cross toward the Welshman inside the six-yard box. Roberts launched his head towards it, heading the ball back across goal and just wide of the post.

Jack Harrison opened the scoring with 5 minutes of the first half remaining. Tarkowski gave the ball away cheaply to Harrison in the midfield area, and he took it all the way to the penalty area. His first shot from the left channel was parried by the keeper, but his second couldn’t be stopped as it slipped past the near post.

Firpo had a good chance a few minutes later, as Roberts got a toe on the ball across the edge of the box, and Firpo burst through into the left channel, blazing the ball over the bar. Chris Wood wasn’t far from equalising on the stroke of half-time, as he and Taylor linked up again, but his shot thankfully dipped wide of the top right corner.

Burnley nicked an equaliser on 54 minutes as Cornet went down with Llorente 25-yards from goal, despite seemingly dragging the defender on top of himself. Cornet took the freekick and curled a powerful strike into the near left corner before celebrating in front of the Kop.

Leeds built themselves back up again, with Gelhardt and James coming on soon after the goal. James provided a great chance for either Gelhardt or Raphinha to score with 15 minutes to go, with his low cross just too far for the former. Raphinha should’ve scored at the back post, but on his weaker right foot, he didn’t manage to steer the ball in.

But the goal would come a few minutes later, as the quick corner made its way to Dallas on the edge of the box, who hit a sweet side-footed finish into the top left corner before racing toward the south stand to celebrate with the manic Leeds support.

They kept pushing too, and got their just rewards in added time as Joe Gelhardt whipped a lovely cross from the inside-right to Dan James, who headed the ball past Hennessey whose touch wasn’t enough to prevent the third and final goal of the game.

A huge victory for Leeds who might see the postponements against Liverpool and Aston Villa as something of a blessing after a couple of heavy losses. Next up is a doubleheader away to West Ham, first in the FA Cup, then in the league.