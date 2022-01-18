Leeds have bid rejected for Red Bull Salzburg star Brenden Aaronson

Sam Stejskal from The Athletic has revealed Leeds United are pursuing Red Bull Salzburg midfielder/winger, Brenden Aaronson, with a £15 million bid already being submitted and subsequently rejected.

The 21-year-old has impressed in Austria since arriving from Philadelphia a year ago, scoring five and assisting five in the Austrian Bundesliga last season, and has improved even further since.

In Champions League qualifying, Aaronson scored two and assisted one in just 130 minutes’ worth of football. Furthermore, he’s already got five assists this season with just the solitary league goal. Since his move, he’s even managed to work his way into what is a developing US National Team with plenty of potential, as Aaronson has five goals from 15 caps already.

The Athletic went on to say that Leeds remain intent on signing him this window as they desperately look for reinforcements in what has been a tough first half to the Premier League season.

A central midfielder is certainly top of the list, and Aaronson isn’t just an attacking midfielder...

His statistics show an aggressive midfielder with plenty of energy and athleticism to go with, and could prove to be an ideal signing in the long-term given his age.

