Turmoil brews as Rodrigo asks to leave Leeds United

It was not the best start to a day for Leeds United’s fans as Spanish forward Rodrigo has asked Marcelo Bielsa that he wants to quit Leeds to join Barcelona this winter, according to Catalan newspaper El Nacional.

The news can be considered well and true as Barcelona have not been in their usual form this season owing to their lack of firepower in the frontline. They pursued Alvaro Morata sometime back but Juventus’ squad deficiency has blocked the move. So, they considered other options and Rodrigo seems to grab the opportunity to join the Catalan outfit this transfer window.

The Catalonian newspaper reports that Rodrigo, 30, is willing to take a pay cut to join Barca as he sees a move to the Nou Camp as his best chance of being able to make Spain’s World Cup squad for later this year.

It is not a surprise that Barcelona had the chance to influence Rodrigo as Mateu Alemany, Barca’s director of football worked with him at Valencia, so talks may have been held in the background.

Leeds are reportedly resisting a sale but El Nacional adds that the Whites would consider selling Rodrigo for up to £16.6million. He became our record-signing for £27million last year when he joined from Valencia.

Rodrigo has not had the best time in England. The Spanish striker scored seven Premier League goals in his debut season with the Whites. Having struggled with fitness this campaign, he has only two goals to his name.

That is top class!



Excellent ball from Harrison into Rodrigo who spins Tarkowski AND Mee!



Leeds are in the mood, love to see it! pic.twitter.com/IvdeXxPJ8j — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 15, 2021

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Leeds United possibly blocked a deadline day departure for Rodrigo to Barcelona during the summer transfer window. Hay claims that he heard Barcelona were indeed pursuing Rodrigo, but the chaos at the Camp Nou this summer meant any deal was unlikely.

It was recently reported that Barcelona had a ‘secret operation’ underway for a centre-forward, and SPORT journalist Toni Juanmarti retweeted that with the word “RM?”.

On our part, it feels like another blow after the Drameh saga and if Rodrigo leaves now, Bielsa will be forced to look for forwards in the market considering our current Injury situation and recent performances.