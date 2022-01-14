Leeds United renew Adam Forshaw contract until 2023

Adam Forshaw has been rewarded for his stellar comeback with a new contract, keeping him at Leeds United until 2023, with another 12-month extension option held by the club.
The midfielder returned to action this season after two years out with injury, and has quickly earned himself a new deal having stepped up during a squad-wide injury crisis.
#LUFC Forshaw pic.twitter.com/Afr8X4xJAt— Leeds United (@LUFC) January 14, 2022
Signing from Middlesbrough in January 2017, Forshaw has made 67 appearances for the club, with just two assists. But that’s not what he’s here for, as the 30-year-old had provided Leeds with a much-needed linchpin in the absence of Kalvin Phillips.
Leeds head coach, Marcelo Bielsa had this to say:
“It’s very difficult for me to refer myself to Forshaw at this moment where he’s given such a valuable response because I didn’t think Forshaw was going to be the player he was once before.
“I don’t want it to seem like the process Forshaw went through wasn’t with my support.
Chasing Forshaw? Nah, you're chasing shadows! pic.twitter.com/bLETCqbPC8— Leeds United (@LUFC) January 3, 2022
“He did it by himself with all the support the club gave him which was big support, but I didn’t participate in his success, I only accompanied him.
“And when the moment came I gave the responses he deserved to play, but in the important part of those two years I wasn’t there with him so I don’t want to link myself too much to him because I don’t want to impose on his success.
