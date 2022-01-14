Leeds United renew Adam Forshaw contract until 2023

Adam Forshaw has been rewarded for his stellar comeback with a new contract, keeping him at Leeds United until 2023, with another 12-month extension option held by the club.

The midfielder returned to action this season after two years out with injury, and has quickly earned himself a new deal having stepped up during a squad-wide injury crisis.

Signing from Middlesbrough in January 2017, Forshaw has made 67 appearances for the club, with just two assists. But that’s not what he’s here for, as the 30-year-old had provided Leeds with a much-needed linchpin in the absence of Kalvin Phillips.

Leeds head coach, Marcelo Bielsa had this to say:

“It’s very difficult for me to refer myself to Forshaw at this moment where he’s given such a valuable response because I didn’t think Forshaw was going to be the player he was once before. “I don’t want it to seem like the process Forshaw went through wasn’t with my support.